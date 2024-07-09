1,902 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 1,445,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,760. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.29.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

