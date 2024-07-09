28,899 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,578 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

