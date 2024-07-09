340 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after buying an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $346.54. 163,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.69 and a 200 day moving average of $301.01. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $348.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

