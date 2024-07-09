AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 324 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8,931.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.29. 1,344,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,625. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

