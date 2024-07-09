AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $756.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

