AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.78

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 28933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.
About AB Conservative Buffer ETF
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
