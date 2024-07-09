Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 486100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($5.01) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Company Profile

In related news, insider Stan Bharti acquired 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,177,000 shares of company stock worth $56,135 in the last 90 days. 13.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.