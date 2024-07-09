Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 486100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($5.01) million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.