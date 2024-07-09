Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. 664,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -468.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.