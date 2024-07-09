Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.87.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,698. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

