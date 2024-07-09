Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 5.70% of Adecoagro worth $65,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 261,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

