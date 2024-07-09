Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,652,915 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.50% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,373,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,036,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,613,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

