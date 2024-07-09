Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

