Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.41

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 1397798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.