Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.