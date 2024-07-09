Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $191.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

