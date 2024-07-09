Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

