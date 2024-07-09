Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 31st

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £136.15 million and a P/E ratio of 263.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.69. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.75 ($0.62).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

