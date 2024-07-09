Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 31st

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £136.15 million and a P/E ratio of 263.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.69. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.75 ($0.62).
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
