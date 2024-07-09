Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $495.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

AMP stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.29. The company had a trading volume of 420,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $446.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.