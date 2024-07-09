Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $54.14

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

