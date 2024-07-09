Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

7/9/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $243.50 to $267.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $282.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $261.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,868. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $284.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

