Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.51 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $262.40 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,956.09 or 0.99963473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006593 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02488424 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $9,440,859.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.