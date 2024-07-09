Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $36.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.59.
A number of research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
