Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $36.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

