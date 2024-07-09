Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 459,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 554,163 shares.The stock last traded at $39.88 and had previously closed at $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,134,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 6,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

