Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.28 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $59.29 million and $28.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,014,976 coins and its circulating supply is 182,014,568 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

