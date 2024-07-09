Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Lessened by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.27. 159,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

