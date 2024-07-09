ASD Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ASD has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,480.62 or 1.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069316 BTC.

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03952139 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $978,060.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

