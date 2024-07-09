Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $450.96 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $450.96 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,160,466,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,011,242,785 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

