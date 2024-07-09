Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Financial Contrast

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $750,000.00 19.61 -$9.64 million ($6.76) -1.28 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.51 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.34

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -550.25% -26.78% -25.16% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Astrotech and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrotech and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Astrotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

