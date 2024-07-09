Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.69) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,917.39, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.02.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($404,636.86). Company insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 480 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.