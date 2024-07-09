AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,272 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,270,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567,664. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

