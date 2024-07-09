Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 8,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.41.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

