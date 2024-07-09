Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 511806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
