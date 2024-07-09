Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 511806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.