Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $281.10 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $281.10 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.47 or 0.05366070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,794,738 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,414,738 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

