Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $335.24 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and approximately $272.78 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $335.24 or 0.00585739 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,234.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00038955 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064603 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,730,266 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
