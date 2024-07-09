Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $396.01 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $22.61 or 0.00039383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $396.01 million and $3.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

