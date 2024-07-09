Bittensor (TAO) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $56.64 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $238.16 or 0.00416894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,015,397 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,015,397. The last known price of Bittensor is 220.2079089 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,965,311.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.