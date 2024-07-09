BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $753.35 million and $24.96 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001545 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000075 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $19,650,015.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

