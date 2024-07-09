Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 31,192,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,195,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

