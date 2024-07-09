BNB (BNB) Price Hits $514.49 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $75.93 billion and $2.14 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $514.49 or 0.00898923 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,619 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,683.42803085. The last known price of BNB is 506.47296273 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,912,997,137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

