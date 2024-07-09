Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.16. 4,537,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.