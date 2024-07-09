Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

Insider Activity at Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

