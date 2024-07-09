Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
RA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 323,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,375. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
