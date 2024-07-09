Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

RA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 323,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,375. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

