Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,213,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 387,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 703,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,282. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.