Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

