Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $5.55 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Casper has a market cap of $249.22 million and $5.55 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,739,657,012 coins and its circulating supply is 12,143,185,556 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,737,576,950 with 12,141,202,883 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0202099 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,271,944.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

