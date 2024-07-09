Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,561,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,164 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

