Castle Biosciences’ (CSTL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
