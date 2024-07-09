Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,143. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.