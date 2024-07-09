Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. 2,535,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

