Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

